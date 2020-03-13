Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton has become the first Australian politician to test positive for the coronavirus.
Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton has become the first Australian politician to test positive for the coronavirus.
Health

Peter Dutton tests positive to coronavirus

by Janelle Miles, Matthew Killoran
13th Mar 2020 5:11 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

HOME Affairs Minister Peter Dutton has become the first Australian politician to test positive for the Coronavirus.

The senior Cabinet Minister is currently in hospital, following protocols, having recently returned from the United States.

 

coronaviruspromo

 

The former Health Minister released a statement this evening to confirm he had tested positive to Covid-19.

"This morning I woke up with a temperature and sore throat," Mr Dutton said.

"I immediately contacted the Queensland Department of Health and was subsequently tested for COVID-19.

"I was advised by Queensland Health this afternoon that the test had returned positive.

"It is the policy of Queensland Health that anyone who tests positive is to be admitted into hospital and I have complied with their advice."

Mr Dutton said he felt fine and would provide an update in due course.

There will be questions who Mr Dutton with, as he is part of the National Security Committee which includes other senior Ministers and Prime Minister Scott Morrison.

It has implications for whether any members the nation's Cabinet will have to self-isolate.

coronavirus home affairs peter dutton

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        REVEALED: When Guzman y Gomez will reopen

        premium_icon REVEALED: When Guzman y Gomez will reopen

        News After being shut longer than anticipated Guzman y Gomez Bundaberg has announced when they will reopen their doors.

        Call to postpone election due to COVID-19 risk

        premium_icon Call to postpone election due to COVID-19 risk

        News THE Bargara candidate said the election should be delayed, considering cancellation...

        Pilot charged over passenger’s death

        premium_icon Pilot charged over passenger’s death

        Breaking A pilot has been charged over an Agnes Water plane crash

        Detectives find drugs, cash in Bundaberg home raid

        premium_icon Detectives find drugs, cash in Bundaberg home raid

        News BUNDABERG CIB detectives have seized multiple items after bust at a Woondooma St...