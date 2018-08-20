Menu
PM Malcolm Turnbull and Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton at the Opening of the Australian Cyber Security Centre in Canberra. Picture Kym Smith
Politics

Dutton looms, Turnbull support drops: poll

20th Aug 2018 5:38 AM | Updated: 6:58 AM

SUPPORT for a Malcolm Turnbull-led Coalition is falling apart as speculation swirls around a possible leadership challenge by Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton, a new poll reveals.

The Coalition's primary vote has dropped from 39 to 33 in just a month, according to the latest Fairfax/Ipsos poll published on Sunday night.

Labor leads the Coalition 55 per cent to 45 per cent on a two-party preferred basis.

 

Could there be a changing of the guard? Picture Kym Smith
The plunge comes as the Liberal Party struggles to achieve internal consensus on the National Energy Guarantee.

The public divide has lead to speculation Mr Dutton may make a move for the Liberal leadership with the support of conservative members.

 

Minister for Home Affairs Peter Dutton has much to smile about. Picture: AAP/Mick Tsikas
Minister for Home Affairs Peter Dutton has much to smile about. Picture: AAP/Mick Tsikas

 

The speculation gathered steam after a radio interview last week where Mr Dutton said further disagreements could lead to his resignation from Cabinet.

He took to Twitter on Friday to "make very clear" that the Prime Minister had his support as did the policies of the Government.

 

I’m still the boss, right? Picture: Kym Smith
