Former assistant commissioner's rape verdict delivered

A FORMER NT Police Assistant Commissioner accused of raping a female officer after a boozy work function in 2004 has been found not guilty on all counts.

Peter Bravos faced a two-and-a-half week trial after pleading not guilty in the Supreme Court to two counts of rape before jurors returned their verdict on Friday morning.

Mr Bravos remained unmoved as the jury foreman pronounced him not guilty on both counts but shook hands with one of the security guards as he left the dock and kissed his wife, Cindy Bravos, before walking from the courtroom a free man.

Mr Bravos made a short statement to waiting media as he left the Supreme Court shortly before midday, flanked by Mrs Bravos, who had remained by his side throughout the trial.

"This has been a horrendous ordeal, we're both so glad it's over now," he said.

"We always had faith in the jury system."

It took the jury of seven men and four women less than two full days of deliberations to reach their unanimous verdict after a 12th juror was discharged on Friday morning due to ill health.

In a recorded interview played to the jury this week, Mr Bravos said while he admitted to having sex with the woman while they were both married in 2004, it was "most definitely" consensual.

"She said we shouldn't have done that and I agreed with her," he said.

"I did the wrong thing, she did the wrong thing, we shouldn't have done that and that was it."

