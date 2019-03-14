Badel reveals his SuperCoach dream team

a fit and firing Jack Bird is ready to bounce back after a nightmare 2018. Picture: AAP image, John Gass

a fit and firing Jack Bird is ready to bounce back after a nightmare 2018. Picture: AAP image, John Gass

It seems the NRL talent pool grows each and every year - giving us SuperCoaches a blistering selection headache.

There's the young whiz kids coming through like the Trbojevic brothers, Kalyn Ponga and Payne Haas.

Then there's the wise old heads who have a track record of being the best in the competition.

A salary cap and limited number of positions makes it almost impossible to field your dream team.

But this is as close as I've been able to get to fielding a SuperCoach dream team, with a mix of old and new faces to take out this year's competition.

HOOKER

Cameron Smith: $594,400 (22% owned)

He's the best hooker option in my eyes due to the exorbitant pricing of Damien Cook. He might look like he's slowing down but he averaged 63.5 last season and could play a more playmaker role for the Storm this year.

Nathaniel Roache: $246,000 (3%)

There's very few cheap hookers out there this year so Roache looks like the best option who should make a bit of money.

FRONT ROW

Jordan McLean: $474,400 (3%)

Returning from injury this year, McLean joins the Cowboys' monster forward pack and should return to his devastating best. Averaged 50.7 from just 10 games last year and that was while battling an injury.

Andrew Fifita: $634,400 (31%)

An offloading machine who averaged 67.8 points per game last season. He's the main man in the Sharks' forward pack this season so expect a big year from him.

Thomas Flegler: $168,100 (4%)

The Broncos have delivered up the perfect front row cheapie. Flegler has been described by his teammates as "an animal" so he should see some good minutes and the points to match.

Payne Haas: $181,100 (24%)

I know he's out for the first four rounds but this kid is a machine. 1.2 PPM in three games last year, he's bound to make some money once he returns.

Expect Jason Taumalolo to continue his domination of the competition. Picture: Zak Simmonds

SECOND ROW

Jason Taumalolo: $657,400 (32%)

A dominating force down the middle of the field. There was talk he might be shifted to the edge but coach Paul Green has named in his favoured No. 13 jersey so there's little doubt about how he's going to perform this season.

Sam Burgess: $560,000 (21%)

Slammin' Sam is looking the goods this year under new coach Wayne Bennett. I would expect him to be back to his devastating best.

John Bateman: $400,000 (8%)

The Englishman has been named to start at lock for the Canberra Raiders. Haven't seen too much of him but by all accounts he's a hard hitter.

Tyrone Peachey: $453,000 (10%)

The Titans' new recruit looked sharp during the All Stars match earlier this year and could become one of the Gold Coast's best if he maintains his form. Averaged 48.4 last year but should see that increase depending on how coach Garth Brennan plays him.

Briton Nikora: $168,100 (30%)

His ownership percentage has skyrocketed since Team List Tuesday and for good reason. A great cheapie option in the 2RF stock and should get plenty of game time.

HALFBACK

Michael Morgan: $409,200 (22%)

The Cowboys are his team to own this year. Green has given him the captaincy on the field so expect him to step up his game to another level than his blistering 58.7-average best in 2017.

The Cowboys are now officially Michael Morgan’s team. Picture: Ian Hitchcock/Getty Images

Adam Keighran: $168,100 (34%)

Another great cheapie option and potential goal kicker for the Warriors. Easy money.

FIVE EIGHTH

Anthony Milford: $511,900 (5%)

I'm surprised he's only owned by 5% off teams because The Milf is looking extremely fit after the off season. New coach Anthony Seibold is looking to get the best out of his young five-eighth and expect him to play more up-tempo footy.

Dylan Brown: $168,100 (52%)

Looks really impressive and is bound to be an easy moneymaker for SuperCoaches.

CENTRES/ WINGERS

Kurt Capewell: $340,200 (14%)

A perfect mid-ranger and should hopefully get plenty more action this year with Cronulla. With Shaun Johnson now in the squad, Capewell should see a jump in his 50PPG 80min average.

Jack Bird: $320,900 (15%)

Has been very impressive in the pre-season and looks to be one of the Broncos' best leading into round one. He is priced as a perfect mid-ranger who should make us some money along with a few points.

Jordan Kahu: $278,700 (20%)

Like most SuperCoaches, I'm not really expecting huge things from the new Cowboys No.1. He is likely going to be their new goalkicker and is very handy with the ball so he should be a safe option nevertheless.

Kotoni Staggs: $258,500 (14%)

Awkwardly priced because of his 27.6 average last year but Staggs is set to become Brisbane's new Mr Fix-It in the No. 14 jersey. He'll be able to split the game open coming off the bench when everyone has tired out.

Reuben Garrick: $168,100 (17%)

One of the winners to come out of TLT and looks to be a very popular cheapie option.

Mikaele Ravalawa: $168,100 (5%)

As above, another great CTW cheapie option to come out of TLT and should make a bit of money.

Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad: $265,500 (22%)

An average of 47.3PPG last year for the Warriors and is now set to line up in the fullback position for Canberra. Should be well worth the purchase if he can keep up his scoring potential.

Expect wonderkid Kalyn Ponga to go large despite his move to five-eighth. Picture: Tony Feder/Getty Images



FULLBACK

Kalyn Ponga: $614,300 (34%)

I'm not at all fussed by his shift to five-eighth - this kid is a freak in whatever jersey you put on him. Pick and stick.

James Tedesco: $689,000 (39%)

Probably the best fullback in the league right now. Teddy averaged 73.6 last year, including three centuries.