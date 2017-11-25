Menu
Pet python given home after bite

A PET python found living at a woman's home has been seized and its owner Kirstyn Moon fined.

Moon gave the carpet python a good home after it bit a previous male owner.

Moon, 41, was charged under the Nature Conservation Act with keeping a restricted protected animal.

She pleaded guilty in Bundaberg Magistrates Court to the offence and was fined $200.

Prosecutor Senior Constable Andrew Blunt said police went to Moon's property at Horse Camp on an unrelated matter and found the 2m carpet python living in a snake enclosure.

"She said she had it in her possession for eight years and moved here from NSW. She does not have a licence to keep a snake,” Snr Cnst Blunt said.

"She knew it was unlawful. She got it from a friend. It was a pet and handled regularly.”

She said Moon had no criminal history and a conviction was not recorded.

