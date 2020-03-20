Pet portraits are picture perfect

Jaimee McLeod has been painting for as long as she can remember.

LOSING a pet is always a devastating experience, but one young and talented artist is making those special memories last a lifetime.

Jaimee McLeod has been painting for as long as she can remember and often finds herself picking up her brush, when she returns home from her day job, as a form of relaxation.

But when the 20-year-old experienced personal grief, she realised her paintings could help others going through a similar situation.

One of Jaimee McLeod’s pet portrait pieces.

“Our family dog passed away last December, so I painted our dog’s portrait and gave it to my mum for Christmas,” Ms McLeod said.

“I’ve been offering pet portraits ever since and I’m glad that I can make something for people that will mean so much to them.”

Ms McLeod has received an overwhelming response for her pet portraits, sending orders across Australia, as well as Canada and the U.S.

After recently donating $860 to Wildlife Victoria, the talented artist is giving 20 per cent of proceeds from her koala artwork to the organisation.

Jaimee Mcleod with her kangaroo piece from her Native Australian collection.

Prices vary, with stickers starting from $2 and prints starting from $12.

For more information, visit jaimeemcleodart.com or instagram.com/jaimeemcleod.