Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
IT’S the new doggie doo do — look before you scoop.
IT’S the new doggie doo do — look before you scoop.
Pets & Animals

What to look for in your pet’s poo

by Michelle Collins
2nd Jun 2019 5:12 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

IT'S the new doggie doo do - look before you scoop.

Yet research shows that three-quarters of pet owners don't know what to look for.

Petbarn and Greencross Vets have launched a campaign to get owners to put in motion a new No.2 routine.

According to their stool tool, a healthy canine or feline bowel movement is light to dark brown, moist, shiny and pliable.

 

Bec Thomas with her dog and pooper scooper. Picture: Jamie Hanson
Bec Thomas with her dog and pooper scooper. Picture: Jamie Hanson

 

Other colours, white spots or red streaks could be a sign of stomach, small intestine or liver problems.

Greencross Vets regional clinical director Dr Adam Sternbergsaid that just like with humans, health problems could show up in a pet's poo.

"A healthy dog or cat will produce less smelly, smaller and firmer poos that are comfortable for them to pass and easy for you to clean up," he said.

But if you get a bit squeamish at the thought you could outsource the toilet task.

Bec Thomas runs Fetch, a business that specialises in pet care, an arm of which is a poo squad service.

"Mostly people don't want to do it themselves or they don't have the time," Bec says of her business.

"And if I notice anything abnormal I will always notify the client so they can keep an eye on their pet."

 

What your pet’s poo is telling you
What your pet’s poo is telling you

More Stories

health pet care wellness

Top Stories

    The issue that dare not speak its name

    premium_icon The issue that dare not speak its name

    News It’s an issue that has split the state along demographic and party lines. And these Queensland MPs haven’t uttered in the word in Parliament for over a year.

    • 2nd Jun 2019 5:25 AM
    Hospital to deliver jobs for the Bundaberg region

    premium_icon Hospital to deliver jobs for the Bundaberg region

    Health New hospital set to bring jobs to Bundaberg.

    PONY RIDE TERROR: "She's flipped up in the air"

    premium_icon PONY RIDE TERROR: "She's flipped up in the air"

    News Parent calls for awareness in wake of incident

    Note found close to crash that killed mother, four kids

    premium_icon Note found close to crash that killed mother, four kids

    News Department of Child Safety had some involvement with family