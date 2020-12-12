Menu
Bait was found at Bridgeman Downs. Pic: Eatons Hill Veterinary Surgery
Crime

Pet bait warning after vet’s home targeted with treats

by Sophie Chirgwin
12th Dec 2020 12:21 PM
Brisbane pet owners are being urged to stay vigilant after a veterinarian found bait in eight different locations around his home in Bridgeman Downs.

Eatons Hill Veterinary Surgery took to Facebook this morning sharing a picture of the bait left at the home, with an urgent warning for pet owners.

"This morning Dr Allen (Vet and Owner) and his family woke up to find rat poison pellets hidden in some kind of food across their driveway in Bridgeman Downs," the Facebook post read.

Bait was found at Bridgeman Downs. Picture: Eatons Hill Veterinary Surgery
"There were about 8 different spots where the bait had been thrown over their fence.

"Luckily, they found the bait before any of their animals could."

The post went on to describe the incident as a "very serious matter" and that it has been reported to the RSPCA and police.

"We urge all community members to please be vigilant for such baiting occurring," the post ended.

Eatons Hill Veterinary Surgery posted a list of signs of rat bait toxicity owners should watch out for in their pets, which include:

• Lethargy

• Pale gums or small pin point haemorrhages on the gums

• Bruising under the skin

• Blood in the urine or faeces

• Bleeding from the nose

• Continued bleeding from small wounds or cuts

Originally published as Pet bait warning after vet's home targeted with lethal treats

