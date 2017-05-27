Pest sightings spark fears for dingo numbers

INCREASED sightings of pest animals have sparked fears Fraser Island's dwindling dingo population has thrown the ecosystem off balance.

Cats, foxes and even a pig have been spotted on the World Heritage-listed island, despite government claims there is a healthy number of the apex predator.

The Save the Fraser Island Dingo Group has called for an urgent investigation into the island's dingo population after it was revealed camera trap footage had shown the presence of foxes on Fraser Island on seven occasions between 2012 and last year.

A group spokeswoman said there were concerns the dingo population had fallen below 100 breeding pairs, which, she said, was a requirement for a viable genetic population.

A spokesperson for the Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service said the foxes were not being targeted for removal.

"Due to the very low numbers involved, QPWS does not proactively target the species for control as it is considered that dingoes as the apex predator keep the population in check,” they said.