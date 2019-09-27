Menu
Peter Snodgrass filmed hundreds of patients who attended his Rostrevor practice.
Crime

Creepy chiro secretly filmed hundreds of clients undressing

by AAP
27th Sep 2019 2:41 PM
A pervert chiropractor who indecently filmed hundreds of his clients used a camera hidden inside an alarm clock to capture video of them undressing, a court has heard.

Peter Wayne Snodgrass has admitted to more than 200 charges and gave details of his offending in evidence in the Supreme Court on Friday.

He told the court how he would download the material to a computer hard drive and give the files names related to the physical appearance of his victims, including some who were underage.

Chiropractor Peter Snodgrass told the court how he would download the material to a computer hard drive.
