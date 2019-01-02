Menu
A Perth man's encounter with a home-invading spider sparked a full blown police response.
Offbeat

Spider sparks huge police response

by Cassandra Kopp
2nd Jan 2019 3:06 PM

A PERTH man has kicked off his New Year red faced after an unwanted encounter with a spider triggered a fully-fledged emergency response.

Neighbours reported hearing a young child screaming and a man shouting death threats repeatedly resulting in several police units responding with lights and sirens to the unlikely incident.

Wanneroo Police station then shared the experience to their Twitter feed this morning before later taking down the post.

Wanneroo Police station shared the experience to their Twitter feed this morning before later taking down the post. Source: Twitter/Wanneroo Police.
According to the post, the caller heard the man yelling "why don't you die" repeatedly - but when authorities arrived the entire incident was pinned on the eight-legged visitor.

The embarrassed resident of the WA home apologised to responding police officers admitting he has a serious fear of arachnids.

