Perth man claims he started controversial Bundy troll post

A PERTH man has come forward, saying he is the one who originally wrote the controversial post which saw a Bundaberg man cop flak on a local Facebook forum.

On Friday, the NewsMail reported how a post by Matty Sharp on Bundaberg Forum Uncensored had gained heat after it implied single mums receiving welfare benefits only went out on New Year's Eve to get knocked up.

Since then, a man has come forward as the original poster of the status and Mr Sharp has confirmed claims that he took it from another group.

The man, known on Facebook as Bob Downs Jr, said he made the status and posted it to another forum called Aussie Banter, a private group he moderates for and that he describes as a safe space for "entertaining posts”, as well as offering support for its 13,000 members.

"Some people take offence but our rules do clearly state that false posts will be made,” he said.

Downs said he often had posts stolen, similar to this instance, but what upset him was that Mr Sharp didn't stand by his post and was deleting posts relating to the incident when he didn't receive the intended response.

Mr Sharp's post attracted about 50 reactions and 60 comments calling him out.

Professor Axel Bruns said posts such as this could be considered trolling.

The post was deleted on Thursday and Mr Sharp has since apologised.