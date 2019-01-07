Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
UNCENSORED: Matty Sharp posted to a Bundaberg Facebook forum making unsavoury claims again single mothers on welfare payments.
UNCENSORED: Matty Sharp posted to a Bundaberg Facebook forum making unsavoury claims again single mothers on welfare payments.
Offbeat

Perth man claims he started controversial Bundy troll post

7th Jan 2019 4:11 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A PERTH man has come forward, saying he is the one who originally wrote the controversial post which saw a Bundaberg man cop flak on a local Facebook forum.

On Friday, the NewsMail reported how a post by Matty Sharp on Bundaberg Forum Uncensored had gained heat after it implied single mums receiving welfare benefits only went out on New Year's Eve to get knocked up.

Since then, a man has come forward as the original poster of the status and Mr Sharp has confirmed claims that he took it from another group.

The man, known on Facebook as Bob Downs Jr, said he made the status and posted it to another forum called Aussie Banter, a private group he moderates for and that he describes as a safe space for "entertaining posts”, as well as offering support for its 13,000 members.

"Some people take offence but our rules do clearly state that false posts will be made,” he said.

Downs said he often had posts stolen, similar to this instance, but what upset him was that Mr Sharp didn't stand by his post and was deleting posts relating to the incident when he didn't receive the intended response.

Mr Sharp's post attracted about 50 reactions and 60 comments calling him out.

Professor Axel Bruns said posts such as this could be considered trolling.

The post was deleted on Thursday and Mr Sharp has since apologised.

Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    10 court stories that shocked Bundaberg in 2018

    premium_icon 10 court stories that shocked Bundaberg in 2018

    Crime READ the top 10 most high-profile and gripping court cases the NewsMail reported on in 2018.

    Graphic image: Heartbreak as child's pet sheep mauled

    premium_icon Graphic image: Heartbreak as child's pet sheep mauled

    News Christman break turns to sadness for child

    15-year-old Bundy teen leads police on 300km highway chase

    premium_icon 15-year-old Bundy teen leads police on 300km highway chase

    Breaking Police led on 3-hour highway chase by 15yo truck thief overnight

    Local Partners