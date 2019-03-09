Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A man has been charged after he allegedly punched a 10-week-old boy, who was strapped to his father’s chest in a carrier, following a dispute outside a pub.
A man has been charged after he allegedly punched a 10-week-old boy, who was strapped to his father’s chest in a carrier, following a dispute outside a pub.
Crime

Newborn baby ‘punched in head’

by Shireen Khalil
9th Mar 2019 11:11 AM

A Perth man has been charged after he allegedly punched a newborn in the head following a dispute with the child's father in a pub carpark last weekend.

Police say the baby boy was strapped to his father's chest in a carrier when a 27-year-old man approached him and attacked his 10-week-old child.

The incident allegedly took place after the men had a brief and civil conversation.

According to police, the man from the northern Perth suburb of Duncraig approached the father and son in the carpark of The Saint George Hotel on Morris Road in Innaloo about 2:30pm on Sunday.

It is alleged the men exchanged words before the accused man hit the boy, who suffered minor injuries. Scarborough Police have charged the man with one count of endangering the life, health or safety of a person.

He is due to face Perth Magistrates Court on March 18.

More Stories

baby charged crime editors picks man newborn perth pub

Top Stories

    OPINION: Stop blaming the victim and media for other's crime

    premium_icon OPINION: Stop blaming the victim and media for other's crime

    Opinion IT'S time for everyone to stop blaming the victim and the media for other's crimes

    Why online giant's moving to Bundy and how you can get a job

    premium_icon Why online giant's moving to Bundy and how you can get a job

    Business Business in Bundy a positive move, says Chamber of Commerce

    IN HER OWN WORDS: 'Street angel, home devil'

    premium_icon IN HER OWN WORDS: 'Street angel, home devil'

    Crime There's more than bruises left after domestic violence

    Crime on parole doesn't pay off for Bundy man

    premium_icon Crime on parole doesn't pay off for Bundy man

    Crime Ryan Bell was on parole when he committed fresh offences