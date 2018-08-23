Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Riley Warland of the Glory sits on the bench during the round 11 A-League match between the Perth Glory and the Wellington Phoenix
Riley Warland of the Glory sits on the bench during the round 11 A-League match between the Perth Glory and the Wellington Phoenix
Soccer

Another one! Aussie young gun joins PL club

23rd Aug 2018 1:39 PM

THERE'S another Aussies on the books in the Premier League.

Perth Glory have confirmed that 16-year-old defender Riley Warland has signed for English top-tier outfit Fulham.

The young gun had been with the Glory since he was just nine, and now jets off for an 'undisclosed fee.'

Warland will spend the next three years with the Cottagers and is the latest in a series of up-and-coming stars at the A-League outfit to seal overseas moves.

Riley Warland at Craven Cottage
Riley Warland at Craven Cottage

 

"The move to Fulham represents a fantastic opportunity for Riley," said Glory football director Jacob Burns.

"And while it is sad to see a young prospect depart, he goes with our very best wishes.

"He has been with the club since the age of 9 and his progress is a testament to the hard work of every coach he has worked under within our two-star Academy here at Glory, as well as to his own hard work and dedication.

"Riley joins a lengthy list of players who have followed the clear pathway that exists within our Academy structure and gone on to earn opportunities at top overseas clubs".

At just 16, Warland has already sat on the bench in the A-League and is highly rated in Perth.

Related Items

a-league english premier league fulham perth glory riley warland

Top Stories

    UPDATE: Senate votes to progress cashless card bill

    premium_icon UPDATE: Senate votes to progress cashless card bill

    Politics THE Cashless Debit Card has not been passed but the Senate has agreed to advance the bill to the next stage in Parliament.

    • 23rd Aug 2018 1:43 PM
    • 1 pfeerick
    Sex killings or something else entirely?

    premium_icon Sex killings or something else entirely?

    Crime A TAXI driver, a mum-of-three and a church-going preschool teacher. What was the...

    LAWSUIT: Local tourism business owner sued for $200K

    premium_icon LAWSUIT: Local tourism business owner sued for $200K

    Business THE co-owner of 1 Reef-Great Barrier Reef Eco770 Tours is being sued

    Cars impact 'so hard it left a number plate impression'

    premium_icon Cars impact 'so hard it left a number plate impression'

    News Driver flees busy round-a-bout crash

    • 23rd Aug 2018 2:45 PM

    Local Partners