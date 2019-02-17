Menu
FFA CEO David Gallop is again under fire, this time over the pitch in the W-League grand final.
Soccer

Coach blasts big W-League problem

by Paul Johnson
17th Feb 2019 2:53 PM

Perth Glory coach Bobby Despotovski has once again slammed Football Federation Australia, this time suggesting they aren't about maintaining the highest standards possible.

Almost a fortnight ago Despotovski said that if the standards FFA applied when sacking Matildas coach Alen Stajcic were across the board he too should get the boot for being a "bully".

And if he was "disappointed in FFA" then he's really stuck the boot in now in the wake of Perth's 4-2 W-League grand final loss to Sydney FC at Kogarah's Jubilee Stadium, where the surface was sandy and patchy, far from the ideal football conditions.

"It's very disappointing that you showcase your W-league grand final on a pitch like that," Despotovski said.

"Don't we have any other grounds here in Sydney to play on?

"If that's the best, then fine. I'll go with it. But I know that it's not.

"So at the end of the day maybe that shows what the FFA is all about."

Despotovski's veiled swipe at FFA's lack of desire to give the best to players and fans comes as heat continues to build on those in head office in the wake of Stajcic's sacking.

While FFA are adamant that they will not reinstate Stajcic or even say why he was sacked from the Matildas post, as they continue to hide behind the confidentiality of the survey that ultimately led to his demise, others have called for a greater review of their activities with South Australian politician Frank Pangallo even calling for a Federal Senate inquiry.

Despite the sandy surface Despotovski refused to blame the pitch for his side's third failure in as many attempts at winning the W-League decider.

"The pitch is for both teams exactly the same," he said.

Bobby Despotovski has fired off again.
"Obviously they have an advantage because they're training on it and whatnot but the pitch wasn't the reason we played badly, put it that way."

He also conceded the Glory were simply outplayed on the day, with Sydney claiming the title on the back of some stunning strikes on goal.

"You understand that it's not going to be your game when the No.10 flicks that goal from the 18-yard box and chips the goalkeeper," he said.

"Then you know maybe (it's) not going to be your day."

-With AAP

