Carer headbutts woman at pub after drinking game

A PERSONAL carer at Gunther Retirement Village in Gayndah has headbutted a patron at a pub, fracturing her nose.

Margarete Charmaine Dobson was drinking at the Homestead Tavern in Boondall, Brisbane, with her 25-year-old son, who was playing a drinking game.

The victim was swinging the son around by his arm when Dobson asked her what she was doing.

Defence counsel Mark Oliver told Gayndah Magistrates Court that the victim replied, "Who the f--- are you?", to which Dobson responded she was the mother.

The victim then attempted to punch Dobson, who headbutted her in retaliation.

Mr Oliver submitted that, while he believed there was a clear defence to the charge of assault occasioning bodily harm, his client would be pleading guilty as she had been unable to work at the facility until the charge had been dealt with.

Dobson also pleaded guilty to two charges of drug driving, on May 3 and June 17, where marijuana was detected in her system.

She was fined $1000 and her license was disqualified for four months for the two drug driving charges, while she was placed on probation for six months for the assault charge.

The drug driving convictions were recorded, while the assault conviction was not.