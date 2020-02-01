Person treated for suspected snake bite

A patient was transported to Bundaberg Hospital.

Paramedics were called to a private residence in Qunaba, after a person sustained a suspected snake bite.

The incident occurred at 7.26pm last night.

A spokeswoman from Queensland Ambulance Service (QAS) said one patient was treated for a suspected snake bite injury and was transported to Bundaberg Hospital in a stable condition.

The gender and age of the patient is not known.