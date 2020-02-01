Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A patient was transported to Bundaberg Hospital.
A patient was transported to Bundaberg Hospital.
News

Person treated for suspected snake bite

Rhylea Millar
1st Feb 2020 11:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A PATIENT has been treated and transported to hospital for a suspected snake bite.

Paramedics were called to a private residence in Qunaba, after a person sustained a suspected snake bite.

The incident occurred at 7.26pm last night.

A spokeswoman from Queensland Ambulance Service (QAS) said one patient was treated for a suspected snake bite injury and was transported to Bundaberg Hospital in a stable condition.

The gender and age of the patient is not known.

Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        MKR star reveals 30kg weight loss, mental health battle

        premium_icon MKR star reveals 30kg weight loss, mental health battle

        News How baking helped Army veteran Kaylene McNee shed 30kg and get fighting fit, both mentally and physically, again.

        Renewed call to pause Paradise Dam lowering as tenders close

        premium_icon Renewed call to pause Paradise Dam lowering as tenders close

        News There is a renewed urgency to calls to hit the pause button on Paradise Dam works...

        Race day fixture will be missing from first meet of the year today

        premium_icon Race day fixture will be missing from first meet of the year...

        News A races favourite will be missing from The Waves Sub Clubs Beach Party Races today...

        DIVISION 7 HEATS UP: Candidate aims for ‘brighter’ tomorrow

        premium_icon DIVISION 7 HEATS UP: Candidate aims for ‘brighter’ tomorrow

        News A fourth candidate has joined the race for Division 7 at next month’s council...