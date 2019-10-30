Man dies after tractor rollover on rural property

UPDATE: A man has died in a farming accident on a rural property on the Granite Belt.

Acting Inspector Jamie Deacon said a man died at the scene of the incident, reported to authorities about 1.35pm.

Police Forensic Crash Unit investigators from Toowoomba were en route to the property on Fleurbaix Rd at Pozieres to investigate the incident.

Workplace Health and Safety Queensland will also investigate the incident.

It's understood the man was operating a tractor when it rolled, trapping him underneath, near a dam.

