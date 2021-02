The person was taken to Bundaberg Hospital. Photo: File.

The person was taken to Bundaberg Hospital. Photo: File.

A bike ride in Agnes Water has ended with one person taken to Bundaberg Hospital.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesperson said crews took the person to hospital in a stable condition after a fall from a bicycle.

Paramedics were called to Sunlover Avenue at 3.13pm.

MORE STORIES