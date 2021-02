QAS were called to the incident just after 1.30pm.

QAS were called to the incident just after 1.30pm.

Paramedics have taken a person to Bundaberg Hospital after a reported workplace incident this afternoon.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesperson said the person was in a stable condition with a “significant hand injury”.

The spokesperson said the incident happened at a location off Phoebe Cres at 1.31pm.