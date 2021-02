QAS paramedics were called to the incident in Woodmillar this morning. Photo Bev Lacey

Paramedics have taken one person to Gayndah Hospital after a single-vehicle crash in Woodmillar.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesperson said the person was hospitalised in a stable condition with a chest injury.

Crews were called to the incident on Wigton Rd at 8am.

