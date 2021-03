Emergency services were called to the incident just after midnight. Photo Bev Lacey / The Chronicle

Emergency services were called to the incident just after midnight. Photo Bev Lacey / The Chronicle

Paramedics were called to a single vehicle rollover north of Bundaberg early this morning.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesperson said one person was taken to Bundaberg Hospital in a stable condition after the incident in Bullyard.

The rollover happened on Bundaberg Gin Gin Road at 12.15am.



