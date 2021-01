The patient was taken to Bundaberg Hospital. Photo: File.

Paramedics have taken a patient to Bundaberg Hospital after reportedly falling about 5m off a roof at a private residence.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesperson said crews were called to the Duingal address at 9.49am.

The spokesperson said the patient had a suspected spinal injury.