QAS were called to the scene just after 9.30pm.

Paramedics were called to a motorcycle crash in Bundaberg North late last night.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesperson said one patient was taken to Bundaberg Hospital in a stable condition with minor injuries after the incident.

The crash happened on Mason St at 9.33pm.

