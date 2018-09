A person was admitted to hospital after their car collided into a power pole in Avoca

Jason Dougherty

A PERSON has been taken to hospital after crashing their car into a power pole in Avoca overnight.

A police spokesman confirmed the car collided with the pole at 12.10am.

The single occupant of the vehicle was taken to Bundaberg Hospital with minor injuries.

Ergon was called to assess the pole.