QUEENSLAND Fire and Emergency Services responded to a house fire in Branyan overnight.

Fireys responded to reports of a stove on fire about 8.30pm.

A QFES spokesman said they extinguished the blaze quickly.

One patient was taken to Bundaberg Hospital suffering from smoke inhalation.

They were in a stable condition.

This is a developing story. Updates to follow.