Learner driver killed in 'freakish' rollover, GPS blamed

HORROR ROLLOVER: A GPS has been blamed for the death of a 16-year-old learner driver who was killed in a "freakish" rollover north-west of Toowoomba this morning.

HORROR ROLLOVER: A GPS has been blamed for the death of a 16-year-old learner driver who was killed in a "freakish" rollover north-west of Toowoomba this morning. Kate McCormack

UPDATE: A GPS has been blamed for the death of a 16-year-old learner driver who was killed in a "freakish" rollover north-west of Toowoomba this morning.

The teenager and her mother were driving along the unsealed Nudley Forest Rd, north of the town Jandowae in the Nudley State Forest, sometime between 10am and 11am when the white hatchback rolled.

Police told The Chronicle the mother was able to free herself from the mangled wreck, however was unable to raise the alarm for two hours until a Western Downs Regional Council truck came across the scene.

Police, paramedics and firefighters were called to the crash about 12.45pm and were forced to cut the teenager from the wreck.

She died at the scene.

Jandowae police Sergeant, Mark Avent, described the single-vehicle crash as "freakish" and "unfortunate".

"If the GPS had told them to stick to the bitumen - we wouldn't be here," Sgt Avent said.

Police told The Chronicle the mother and daughter left Toowoomba at 8.30am to drive to Mackay, however the GPS had directed them on to back roads.

The mother has been transported to Jandowae Hospital in an ambulance before she will be transported to Brisbane to treat non-life threatening facial and abdominal injuries.

Forensic Crash Unit investigators are expected to arrive on the scene shortly.

UPDATE 2.40PM: A teenager has died and a woman will be airlifted after a horror single-vehicle rollover on the Western Downs.

The teen, believed to be a learner driver, died at the scene while a woman passenger was cut from the wreckage.

She has been taken by road ambulance to Jandowae Hospital from where she will be airlifted by a rescue helicopter.

1.40PM: ONE person is feared dead and another seriously injured in a single-vehicle crash on the Western Downs.

A rescue helicopter has been tasked to the scene on Jandowae Durah Rd at Fairyland, north-west of Jandowae.

Two people were initially trapped in the vehicle with one suffering critical injuries.

A second person suffered serious head, facial and shoulder injuries and is expected to be airlifted to hospital from the scene.

Queensland Ambulance paramedics and Queensland Fire and Emergency Services crews, along with police, are on scene.

The vehicle rollover was reported to authorities about 12.30pm.