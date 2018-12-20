Menu
An elderly man has died after he was pulled from the surf at Kings Beach.
Man dies on beach despite efforts of lifesavers

Matty Holdsworth
20th Dec 2018 1:29 PM | Updated: 1:59 PM
UPDATE 2PM:

AN ELDERLY man has died after he was pulled unconcious from the water at Caloundra.

Paramedics were called to the Kings Beach esplanade for a reported immersion incident about 1.05pm, a Queensland Ambulance spokesperson said.

The man, believed to be in his 80s, was pulled from the surf in a critical condition.

Surf lifesavers and paramedics attempted to give the man CPR, but he died at the scene.

EARLIER:

AN ELDERLY man is in a critical condition in the hands of paramedics after being pulled unconscious from the water at Caloundra.

Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics were called to the Kings Beach esplanade for a reported immersion incident about 1.05pm.

A QAS media spokesman said the adult patient was pulled from the water and in a critical condition.

The patient is being treated by Surf Lifesaving Queensland lifeguards and paramedics. 

The lifeguards were first on scene. 

More to come.

caloundra editors picks immersion kings beach paramedics qas sunshine coast
