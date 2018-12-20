Man dies on beach despite efforts of lifesavers
UPDATE 2PM:
AN ELDERLY man has died after he was pulled unconcious from the water at Caloundra.
Paramedics were called to the Kings Beach esplanade for a reported immersion incident about 1.05pm, a Queensland Ambulance spokesperson said.
The man, believed to be in his 80s, was pulled from the surf in a critical condition.
Surf lifesavers and paramedics attempted to give the man CPR, but he died at the scene.
