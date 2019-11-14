Menu
Queensland Ambulance Service Paramedics.
Woman drowns after pulled from Coast swimming pool

Matty Holdsworth
14th Nov 2019 3:39 PM | Updated: 4:26 PM
UPDATE 4:10PM: A woman has died after being pulled from waters in a critical condition at a private address in Buderim. 

It is understood she had been swimming in a pool. 

Paramedics treated the patient for almost an hour after the woman was pulled from the water unconscious. 

A Queensland Police Service media spokeswoman said incident was a "sudden death". 

Police are investigating. 

More to come. 

EARLIER: A PERSON is in critical condition after being pulled from water unconscious from a private address in Buderim.

Queensland Ambulance Service crews responded to the post-immersion incident at 2.30pm and sent three crews and a critical care paramedic.

Almost an hour on, all crews remain at the Alfriston Dr address.

More to come.

