Person charged over island assault

A WOMAN is in custody following the assault of two National Parks rangers at Bribie Island last weekend.

A 24-year-old Algester woman has been charged with two counts of assault occasioning bodily harm and one count each of serious assault of public officer performing function by biting spitting etc, wilful damage and possessing dangerous drugs.

The incident happened on November 9.

The woman is due to reappear in the Richlands Magistrates Court on November 20.

Earlier this week police released footage of the incident and appealed for witnesses.