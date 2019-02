SNAKE BITE: A person was taken to Bundaberg Hospital after being bitten by a snake.

ONE person was transported to hospital after being bitten by a snake at Agnes Water.

The incident happened at a private residence at 7.04pm yesterday.

They were taken in a stable condition to Bundaberg Hospital.