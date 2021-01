A person has been airlifted to Bundaberg Hospital in a serious but stable condition. Photo: File.

A person has been airlifted to Bundaberg Hospital in a serious but stable condition. Photo: File.

A person has been airlifted to Bundaberg Hospital after reportedly falling off a horse at Taunton, north of Bundaberg.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesperson said the patient was in a serious but stable condition with a suspected spinal injury.

The spokesperson said the incident happened on a private property at 11.48am.

