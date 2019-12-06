Menu
Capricorn Helicopter Rescue were called out to Curtis Island 6 December 2019
Person airlifted to hospital after fall

Sam Reynolds
, samantha.reynolds@gladstoneobserver.com.au
6th Dec 2019 2:53 PM
RACQ Capricorn Rescue were called to Curtis Island after a person fell off a roof just after 10am this morning.

The person, aged in their late 40s, received initial treatment from a registered nurse before further examination by the medical crew aboard Rescue 300.

It is suspected they suffered a concussion and sustained lacerations to the head.

Due to impaired consciousness, the person was taken to Rockhampton Base hospital for further scans and treatments.

