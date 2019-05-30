Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
One patient was airlifted to Rockhampton Hospital after being found onboard a stranded boat off Heron Island.
One patient was airlifted to Rockhampton Hospital after being found onboard a stranded boat off Heron Island. RACQ Capricorn Rescue
News

Two attempts at dramatic rescue operation for stranded boat

Mark Zita
by
30th May 2019 12:29 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

ONE person has been rescued after their vessel was stranded on the reef in low tide off Heron Island this morning.

At 1am, the RACQ Capricorn Rescue Helicopter was dispatched to the location of an emergency beacon signal.

Crews found a 21ft boat was stuck on the reef in low tide when the arrived.

After advice from the Australian Maritime Safety Authority, the helicopter was told to return at first light to attempt to board the boat.

As they returned to the boat at sunrise, crews were unable to establish communications with anyone on board.

A crewman was then winched on board - where they found the sole occupant.

Higher tide waters were able to dislodge the boat from the reef, where it was transported back to Heron Island.

The patient was stabilised on the island before being airlifted to Rockhampton Hospital for further treatment.

gladstone region heron island racq capricorn helicopter rescue service
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    Fun guide: what to do at the Bundy Show today

    premium_icon Fun guide: what to do at the Bundy Show today

    News THE smell of dagwood dogs, the laughter of children and the whizzing of rides can only mean one thing: it's showtime.

    SCAM ALERT: Suppliers urged to delete email from 'council'

    premium_icon SCAM ALERT: Suppliers urged to delete email from 'council'

    Council News Council CEO urging residents to delete scam email if received.

    • 30th May 2019 11:18 AM
    Mum’s tragic Facebook post before crash

    Mum’s tragic Facebook post before crash

    News “I feel as if I’ve done it alone... these are the things Jesus did"

    Climatologist delivers bad news for region's farmers

    premium_icon Climatologist delivers bad news for region's farmers

    Weather Find out when the next useful rainfall will be.