Persistence pays off for dad-and-son duo

TITLE: Bargara father-and-son duo Ashley and Gary Klintstrom won the Burnett Cup in the men's competition for the first time.

GOLF: The years of frustration, sweat and tears finally paid off on Saturday for Gary Klintstrom.

The Bargara golfer, after more than 40 years of trying got his hands on the Burnett Cup, made the win with son Ashley.

Battling fellow Bargara Golf Course duo Josh Turner and Wayne McNee, the combinations were level for the final three holes of the contest, which forced a play-off.

The Klintstroms then took out the title in the first playoff hole.

"Everything was so tight,” Gary said after the win.

"The handicapping of the contest was spot on.”

Gary said the duo were able to take their chances when they needed to.

"We all played pretty good shots,” he said.

"Both teams had chances but we just seemed to take them when we needed to.”

The win fulfils two dreams for Gary - a Cup win and a win with his son.

"I'm so proud to do it with my son,” he said.

"I always wanted to do it, it's extra special.”

"I can't thank the Bundaberg Golf Club enough for organising it and the greens staff did an incredible job in the inclement weather.”

In the women's competition, Kate McFarlane and Linda Phillips won back-to-back titles, beating Jill Marrinan and Tracy Benham three and two.

"I didn't play too well, it was all Linda,” McFarlane said.

"It was hard this year with a lower handicap but we just hung in there and got the win in the end.

"We work really well together.”

McFarlane said the team would now aim for three titles next year.

