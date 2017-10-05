28°
Permits available again with fire restrictions lifting

CONTROLLED BURN: The team at Calavos Rural Fire Service conducting a controlled burn at Innes Park in July.
THE wet weather that hit Bundaberg this week is a blessing for firefighters, who now have a chance to tackle back-burning to avoid bigger blazes.

Bundaberg Rural Fire Service area director Bruce Thompson said the events earlier this week had given us a reprieve in the fire season.

"The moisture around now will allow reduction burning,” Mr Thompson said.

"It's given us an extra window to work with.

"We should see more burn-offs and back-burning around now too.”

Mr Thompson said the rain had increased soil moisture, which made fires safer when they were lit.

Click here to apply for a fire permit.

"We didn't actually have bans in place before the weather,” Mr Thompson said.

"There were restrictions in place and they have been lifted now and permits can be applied for again.”

He also said that now was a good time to look up bushfire survival guides, which can also be found on the website.

