Permission sought for colour scheme well after paint dries

IT'S already been painted in a colour scheme that's raised eyebrows, but the owners of the building that replaced the Church Pharmacy are only now seeking permission for the bright red and yellow paint job.

In a letter sent to Bundaberg Regional Council earlier this month, minor changes to the development approval was sought, arguing that conditions of the approval should be removed to enable the business to succeed in a "very competitive market”.

The letter also asked for a number of elements to be removed that linked the new building with the historic building it replaced.

"At the time of the original planning application the owner of the property had not secured a chemist franchise for the site,” the request stated.

"Chemist Discount Centre have now been confirmed as the franchise for the property which has allowed a more detailed design in accordance with the franchise colour scheme and signage.

"In light of this revised design we are seeking to have condition 11 removed from the planning approval.

"The franchise believes that it is necessary for the external walls of the building to be in accordance with their corporate colour scheme for the franchise to operate successfully in what is a very competitive market.”

The request goes on to seek to decrease the number of images of the old building displayed on the windows of the new building.

"The franchise would like to provide images of the original church building in one window on Barolin Street and in two windows on Woongarra Street,” it states.

"This would be a variation to Condition 10 of the Planning Approval that calls for all windows to include these images.

"The franchise believes that the updated signage design is more in keeping with similar business' in the area.”

Bundaberg Regional Council is yet to make a decision on whether to approve the changes to the approval or not.