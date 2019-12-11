Permanent memorial for crew of FV Dianne

A permanent memorial to MV Dianne will be built at 1770 headland

THE memory of the crew of FV Dianne, which sank off the coast of Seventeen Seventy in October 2017, will live on in perpetuity.

Ruben McDornan was the only crew member to survive one of the worst martitime accidents in Queensland history. The bodies of Adam Hoffman, 30, and skipper Ben Leahy, 45, were found by police divers in the Dianne but Eli Tonks, 39, Adam Bidner, 33, Zach Feeney, 28, and Chris Sammut, 34, were never found.

The Queensland Government is seeking tenders for the construction of a memorial at Round Hill Headland lookout.

The government is looking for a qualified landscape contractor to “supply and establish all plant, equipment and labour to construct the memorial”.

The tender documents said the memorial would consist of a dedicated stone and bronze plaque to remember the crew of Dianne.

Agnes Water resident Kathy Robertson-Cipak has been looking after the current memorial where tributes have been placed for the men.

She maintains contact with the families and said they’d be grateful for a memorial to be built.

“It means there’s always something there to remind locals and families that we care enough to have something that’s permanent,” she said. “And we do care.”

She hoped before any work began that she would be able to collect the items that were already at the memorial site.

“Then I can look after them until the families come back for the opening of the permanent one,” she said.

Applications for the tender close on January 24 at 5pm.

For more information, visit the QTenders website.