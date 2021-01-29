Permanent memorial considered for tragic couple

Plans are being investigated for a permanent memorial to Alexandra Hills couple Kate Leadbetter, Matt Field and their unborn child on the busy road where they were killed on Australia Day.

Redland City Council mayor Karen Williams spoke with the father of Mr Field yesterday to discuss plans for a city tribute but said any permanent structure on Finucane Rd would be up to the state government's Transport Department.

Flowers for Kate Leadbetter and Matty Field at the intersection of Vienna and Finucane Roads at Alexandra Hills, Saturday, January 30, 2021 - Picture: Richard Walker

Despite the crash, in which a 17-year-old has been charged, Cr Williams said it was important to remind people that Redlands was a safe place to live.

But she said there was still a lot of grief, anger and questions to be answered since the tragedy, which occurred on the corner of Finucane and Allenby roads in Alexandra Hills on Australia Day while the couple was walking their dogs.

The spot is a busy intersection at the site of the former Red shop grocery store, a major landmark in the area.

Bunches of floral tributes now adorn the corner along with a mural in honour of the couple painted on the side of the old store.

She acknowledged the state had started to move amendments to the youth justice legislation but said she was focusing on helping the Redland community heal after the deaths.

She said many residents were haunted by the images of the disaster scene and said she had spoken with the man who caught the alleged offender.

Family issues statement after Alexandra Hills tragedy: The family of Kate Leadbetter and Matty Fields have issued a statement after the Australia Day tragedy that claimed the couple's lives.

"He told me he is struggling with the images - that person invaded his home," Cr William said.

"We are a close knit community … and in this instance we know people who were impacted directly.

" … finding Frankie (the couple's dog) was a piece of the puzzle that the family needed to heal and there were people at the scene of the accident who were calling emergency services or trying to preserve the life of the unborn child."

Touching final farewell for Matt, Kate and Miles: A guard of honour at Iona College where family and friends farewelled Matt Field, Kate Leadbetter and their unborn son Miles.

Cr Williams said the council would work with the families of Mr Field and Ms Leadbetter along with the community to come up with an apt "reminder" for the three lives lost and push for legislation to be adjusted.

"We have half the criminal statistics that most of Queensland has," she said.

"We are living in a safe place and a lot of these crimes happen when people come into our city.

"We will do our best to make sure that other parts of the state will benefit from our community's endeavours to make changes for the future."

