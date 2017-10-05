Perks of being a Wildflower 190

With an affordable collection of home designs to choose from, Stroud Homes makes owning your own home achievable.

THE local team at Stroud Homes Wide Bay have done it again with their Wildflower 190 Alpine Display home, taking out the Display Home of the Year Up to $250,000 at this year's Master Builders Queensland Housing & Construction Awards, in Brisbane.

The same design took out the Display Home of the Year (up to $250,000) and the President's Award at this year's Master Builders Wide Bay Burnett Housing and Construction Awards.

Stroud Homes Wide Bay director, Aletha Walters said they were still pinching themselves about their success.

"We are so pleased to announce that our Wildflower 190 Alpine Display home has just won Display Home of the Year Up to $250,000 at the QLD State Master Builder Awards,” she said.

"Thank you to all our amazing trades who supported us when building this home.”

WINNERS: Stroud Homes Wide Bay directors Aletha and Slade Walters

More than 500 guests gathered to celebrate the industry's night of nights and recognise the best in Queensland building.

Master Builders' CEO, Grant Galvin, congratulated the winners across all 58 categories.

"The Queensland Housing & Construction Awards carry a long and distinguished history of showcasing the absolute best in the industry, and the level of competition among this year's entrants is unsurpassed,” Mr Galvin said.

"Over the past couple of months our Awards program has travelled through nine regions across the state, each recognising the wide-spread talent and expertise of our industry.

"Each winner was then given the opportunity to represent their region at the prestigious Queensland Housing & Construction Awards, which after 30 years continue to be sought after by the state's top builders and tradespeople.

"We are incredibly proud of every winner and wish them the best of luck as a selection of winners is put forward to compete against the best from each state in their respective categories at the National Excellence in Building & Construction Awards.”

Mancorp Quality Homes Pty Ltd was awarded the 2017 Queensland House of the Year for their spectacular Banksia Beach home. Lendlease took home the 2017 Queensland Project of the Year for the Sunshine Coast University Hospital. Henley Properties (QLD) Pty Ltd T/A Plantation Homes won the 2017 Queensland President's Award.

