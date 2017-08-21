Perkins breaks record on his way to win

YOUNG TALENT: Blaike Perkins won the Bargara Championships at the age of 14, defeating a field of adults including dad Scott who finished second.

Blaike Perkins Bargara Champs: A short video of young golfer Blaike Perkins after his recent success at the Bargara Championship.

BARGARA'S Blaike Perkins is committed to the game he loves to play.

Every weekend the talented teenager travels two hours from his home in Benaraby to play at what he describes as a better golf course at his home club of Bargara.

And the decision is paying dividends.

Perkins recently took out the Bargara championships ahead of field including father Scott, the runner-up, and third-place-getter Jordan Curd.

The 14-year-old took the title by four shots and became the youngest winner since Ian Triggs in the 1960s.

"It was a really special as my dad was coming second to me the whole tournament," he said.

"I wasn't really intimidated (by older players), just a little bit with dad but it was fun playing with him."

Perkins said it was a friendly rivalry with his father during the final two rounds.

"We got seeded in the last group so we played together," he said.

"We were very supportive.

"I wanted my dad to play well and he wanted me to play well."

The win follows Perkins performance at the recent Queensland Amateur Boys titles at Bargara, where he finished inside the top 20.

"It was my best four-day tournament ever.

"Hopefully I can keep improving and one day take it out."

For now Perkins will continue to practice with his Scooby Doo driver case as his lucky charm and companion.

"I really love Scooby Doo," he said.

Perkins yesterday competed in the Bargara Open, hoping to add that trophy to his list of wins.

"I've always loved the game of golf. It is so challenging.

"I really would love to be as good as Jordan Speith one day - he is a good person for the game."