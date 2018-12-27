Performance is fit for a king ... or two

READY TO TAKE THE STAGE: Jack Gatto as Elvis and James Cupples as Tom Jones in The Kings of Rock and Soul.

IF YOU'VE ever wondered what it would have been like to see music greats Elvis Presley and Tom Jones live in concert, you might want to check out The Kings Of Rock & Soul tour.

While not the real deal, Jack Gatto as Presley and James Cupples as Jones embody all that their iconic music in a show which tells the story of their friendship at the Moncrieff Entertainment Centre.

The show intertwines visuals and music to create a wholesome performance.

When he started researching Elvis's music and background, Gatto said the best thing he found about Elvis Presley was that he was a dynamic entertainer.

"It's a real challenge trying to capture what he produced naturally on stage,” he said.

"And I just sort of became obsessed with sort of his whole life and not just on stage but off stage as well - and the humanitarian that he was.”

Simply put, Gatto said Presley was way ahead of his time and his music would always live on because of his sound.

BRINGING THE KING BACK: Jack Gatto is set to embody Elvis Presley in an up-coming performance. Contributed

"The thing about Elvis is, why he sounded so good and so different was his tone of voice, it wasn't so much what keys he sang in or anything like that, it was more this beautiful tone,” he said.

"Anyone (who) hears Elvis's sort of tone, you know instantly exactly who you're listening to.”

And it's a similar tone that's bringing Gatto to Bundaberg.

But for Gatto, it was a Johnny Cash inspired-film which brought his Elvis-like voice to light.

"When I was 16, which was about 11 years ago now... I was watching Walk The Line, it's a Johnny Cash film and I saw the Elvis guy come on and sing and though, 'gee I reckon I could sing like Elvis a little bit',” he said.

"I picked up a guitar and started playing to my dad and he sort of went like 'what, when, how did you know that?'.”

For Cupples, his affiliation with Jones's music also stems back to when he was a child, with his parents listening to the Welsh crooner's music.

Cupples said he grew up listening to Deep Purple, Rush, Yes and Led Zeppelin, but his parents were singers and his father sang Tom Jones.

"... the Tom Jones thing was there, (because) I grew up with my parents like jamming in the living room when I was a little kid,” he said.

With a love for Tom Jones, Cupples said the fit was perfect and he enjoyed the challenge of singing Jones' songs.

"... when people come to see us, there's big screens behind us and it's really interesting because it's like being at the cinema at times, he said.

"It's not just a guy walking on stage and performing, there's all the screens and it's like watching a movie...”

Cupples said some of the clips were telling the story of Elvis and when he walks out he could see the tears in people's eyes.

But a bit of a different reaction is occasional received for Cupples, who said much like when Tom Jones performed - he too has had panties thrown at him.

The two had high praise for the other's musical talent and were looking forward to bringing the show to Bundaberg.

"I've loved every single show,” he said, from smaller intimate shows to crowds of more than 1000 people.

To get your tickets phone 4130 4100.