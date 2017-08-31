Perfect weekend for the start of spring

SPRING has arrived and it looks as though we are going to get a cracking weekend of weather and associated beach conditions to go along with the first weekend of spring as well.

The next few days will again bring mostly fine conditions, although there is the likelihood of a bit of scattered cloud cover along with the very slight chance of a scattered shower, but most importantly temperatures look set to hit the mid to high 20s over the next few days, which is perfect for beach-goers.

Winds will only be light to moderate as well, which is great news, with today forecast to deliver S/SE to E/SE at a 10-15 knots, before we wake tomorrow to very light and variable winds - less than 10 knots - before they swing more from the N/NE during the late afternoon and perhaps increase slightly.

Sunday will then bring more N/NE winds at around 10-15 knots.

Swimming

Swimming conditions look set to be quite good again this weekend, particularly through the early mornings and again from mid to late afternoon, and particularly on those beaches that provide shelter when the winds swing from a northerly direction.

Beaches such as Agnes Water, Hervey Bay, Nielson Park and Moore Park will be the best locations today while the winds are from the E/SE, however once the winds swing more from the north across both Saturday and Sunday, beaches like Kellys Beach and Elliott Heads will certainly be the better swimming locations.

However, all beaches will still provide quite good swimming conditions through the early mornings while the winds are at their lightest.

If you are swimming, please ensure to check with the lifeguards and read any safety signage or messages, and most importantly please remember to swim only at patrolled beaches, during patrol times and always between the red and yellow flags - remember, if we can't see you, we can't save you.

Beach patrols

Tomorrow and Sunday: 9am-5pm at Kellys Beach and Agnes Water only.

Surfing

Still not much has been happening across our local beaches in terms of decent surf conditions - and yet again, the forecast is not looking too exciting for the coming weekend either.

If you are keen to try and search out a few waves, your best chance may be through today - either early this morning or again around mid-afternoon - and again early tomorrow morning when we could see some small waves around locations such as Agnes Water, Nielson Park, Moore Park and Mon Repos.

Once the northerly winds set-in from tomorrow afternoon onwards, the chances of finding quality waves will subside quickly, although have a look around Kellys Beach or the Elliott River mouth later in the weekend if you're desperate to get wet. Good luck.

Events

Bundaberg Surf Life Saving Club Sign-On Day is on Sunday from 2-3pm at the Bundaberg Swimming Academy.

Moore Park Surf Life Saving Club Sign-On Day is on Sunday from 9am-noon at the Moore Park SLSC Clubhouse.