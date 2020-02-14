Perfect proposal: couple plan to ‘seal’ the deal

Tom Langridge proposed to his girlfriend Tegan Illingworth after a surprise seal encounter at Seaworld, because he knows how much she loves animals. Tom said he couldn't think of any better way to "seal the deal."

IT’S a love story that started in untypical circumstances, with superheroes and a seal.

When Tegan Illingworth met Tom Langridge, she thought they had a beautiful friendship.

But that all changed when Mr Langridge surprised her at work one day.

“Tom has always loved Superman, so his family kind of gave him the nickname as a child and it just stuck,” Ms Illingworth said.

“We started talking a lot over Facebook just as friends and then he sent a bouquet of flowers to my work with a note that said ‘I think it’s about time I took Wonder Woman on a date – wouldn’t you agree?’ ”

After four years of dating, Mr Langridge treated his partner to a day out at Sea World with loved ones but little did Ms Illingworth know he was planning another special surprise.

“We spent the entire day at Sea World and Tom surprised me with a seal encounter, because I love animals,” Ms Illingworth said.

“The seal does this trick where it brings a plastic bottle to the audience and chooses someone to read out an environmental message.

“There were about 10 of us and one by one, the seal would tap each person on the shoulder, until it got to me and let out a loud noise and the Sea World staff said ‘oh, he has chosen you to read out the message’ so I did.”

But the message was not environmentally focused, with the note actually saying “Wonder Woman, it’s about time we got married, wouldn’t you agree?”.

Mr Langridge then got down on one knee and proposed, to which she happily accepted.

The bride-to-be said while there were many qualities she loved about her partner, it was his heart she treasured most.

“I love that no matter what happens, he is such an optimistic person and he always believes that we will get there in the end,” Ms Illingworth said.

“But he’s also such a sweetheart, he’s so thoughtful and cares so much about everyone around him.”

The pair have set a date to wed on October 17 next year.