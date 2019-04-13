Menu
WEDDING BLISS: Aron and Monique Wilmot (Keys) are all smiles on their special day. Kristina Wild Photography
Lifestyle

Perfect day for young couple

4th Apr 2019 9:30 AM

FOR Aron and Monique Wilmot it was everything they could have wished for and more.

The couple were married on Saturday, March 2 in the beautiful gardens of Thornbury Lodge, Liston.

The rain couldn't even dampen their spirits and, even though it persisted, the happy couple chose to remain outdoors for their ceremony with guests sheltered under umbrellas.

"Within minutes after making that decision the rain had cleared and the sun was shining," Monique said.

"We had beautiful weather for the ceremony and all of the photos."

Monique is the only daughter of Sheree Hilton and Aron is the youngest son of Debbie and Howard Wilmot.

The reception was held at the Civic Center with 170 guests.

Maid of honour was Shania Scuderi and bridesmaids were Grace Johnson, Cassia Einam and Zoe Moore.

The best man was Benjamin Wilmot with groomsmen Jared Crisp, Nick Cosmo and Michael Grassick.

"It certainly was a rollercoaster of emotion but we wouldn't have had it any other way.

"It was perfect."

