Wayne 'Grom' Mellick hits the waves at Agnes Water in the lead up to New Year's. Photo: Fiona Ledward Photography
Wayne 'Grom' Mellick hits the waves at Agnes Water in the lead up to New Year's. Photo: Fiona Ledward Photography
‘Perfect conditions’: Surfers carve it up at Agnes Water

Sam Reynolds
, samantha.reynolds@gladstoneobserver.com.au
3rd Jan 2020 5:00 AM
IT WAS a bumper end to 2019 at Agnes Water, with surfers carving up welcome swell.

Reef2Beach Surf Shop owner Wayne ‘Grom’ Mellick said the conditions had been perfect for swimmers and surfers.

“We’ve been really lucky,” Grom said.

“We’ve had some really fun waves around 2-3ft (60-90cm) over the last few days with that beautiful southeast pulse.”

Grom said a Fijian groundswell had also helped.

Surfers hit the waves at Agnes Water in the lead up to New Year's. Photo: Fiona Ledward Photography
Surfers hit the waves at Agnes Water in the lead up to New Year's. Photo: Fiona Ledward Photography

While the swell has dropped slightly, Grom said conditions would stay “absolutely perfect” for families and surfers.

“There’s still some fun (waves) out there,” he said.

“Conditions will hang around for a few more days.”

Surfers are set to take advantage of more great weather.

Surfers hit the waves at Agnes Water in the lead up to New Year's. Photo: Fiona Ledward Photography.
Surfers hit the waves at Agnes Water in the lead up to New Year's. Photo: Fiona Ledward Photography.

“Going into next week we could be back into a southeast wind stream and that’ll boost the conditions back up,” Grom said.

“We’ll take advantage of that.”

With so many people enjoying all Agnes has to offer, Grom said it was important to stay safe in the water.

“Just make sure to take it easy and be patient in the water,” he said.

“Look left and look right and that way no one is going to get hurt.”

