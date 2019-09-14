Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
CHARACTER: 31 Toowell Rd, O'Connell will be open as part of the Ray White super weekend on Saturday September 14.
CHARACTER: 31 Toowell Rd, O'Connell will be open as part of the Ray White super weekend on Saturday September 14.
News

Perfect combination of convenience and character

liana walker
, liana.walker@gladstoneobserver.com.au
14th Sep 2019 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

ONE property that will have plenty of foot traffic this open house "super weekend" is 31  Toowell Rd, O'Connell.

The five-bedroom character house is more than 100 years old but has been updated to include all the modern luxuries.

Real estate agent Julie Wood said the home was originally built in Cleveland, Brisbane before it was moved to O'Connell.

 

STUNNING: The home features an outdoor entertainment area.
STUNNING: The home features an outdoor entertainment area.

 

"It came up on trucks in two parts," she said. "It was originally built by a sawmill owner in Cleveland.

"The people who purchased it have kept a lot of the old character."

Some of those features include 3.5m-high ceilings, hoop pine flooring and tongue and groove walls.

"The inside is stunning," Ms Wood said. "It's been raised and they've built up the downstairs area and put in the fifth bedroom and media room."

The home is located about 10km from the Gladstone CBD and boasts "beautiful" views of the harbour and Mt Larcom.

 

 

31 Toowell Rd, O'Connell will be open as part of the Ray White super weekend on Saturday September 14.
31 Toowell Rd, O'Connell will be open as part of the Ray White super weekend on Saturday September 14.

Ms Wood said the house would be suitable for a ­family.

"Anyone who wants privacy but doesn't want to be too far out of town," she said.

"If you've got elderly parents who want to come and visit, you've got a kitchenette downstairs as well.

"It's a beautiful guest room downstairs. It could be easily converted into a ­second living area."

The house is listed for $869,000, but Ms Wood said it would have sold for double that amount seven years ago.

"I think it's beautifully priced," she said.

"If that home was in Brisbane I reckon you'd pay a couple of million because of the character. They're just highly sought after."

The home also features water tanks and solar, grey water for the gardens and is highly energy efficient.

"It's the perfect combination of beautiful character and charm and all the modern conveniences," Ms Wood said.

"The right buyer will come out and fall in love with it."

Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    Exclusive: 140 new jobs in $20m Childers business expansion

    premium_icon Exclusive: 140 new jobs in $20m Childers business expansion

    Business THE Palaszczuk Government’s $175 million Jobs and Regional Growth Fund is supporting an expansion project in Childers that will create 140 new jobs.

    Shock: RACQ fuel data shows Bundy region's dearest town

    premium_icon Shock: RACQ fuel data shows Bundy region's dearest town

    News Check out which suburb had the dearest fuel

    Historic move: Cars older than a century roll into Bundy

    premium_icon Historic move: Cars older than a century roll into Bundy

    Offbeat Vehicles from as far away as UK and US on their way

    Medical school ‘success’, boost for Bundy plan

    premium_icon Medical school ‘success’, boost for Bundy plan

    News IN A major boost for the push to develop a medical school in Bundaberg a team of...