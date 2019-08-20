Perese sets sights on NRL career

Izaia Perese debuted for the Brisbane Broncos on Friday night and then played the Redcliffe Dolphins, scoring three tries.

Izaia Perese's first taste of NRL football has only made him more hungry to achieve his dream of being a regular on the Broncos team.

The 22-year-old from north of Brisbane, debuted for the Broncos in their Friday night clash against the Panthers, in front of 23,600 people.

"The six minutes were unreal, it was an unforgettable feeling," Perese said.

"I was instantly looking for the ball, I wanted to take a run. It was just an unreal feeling."

It wasn't the only highlight for Perese at the weekend.

As he played less than 10 minutes for the NRL side he was still able to take to the field for the Redcliffe Dolphins in the Intrust Super Club clash against the Capras on Saturday night.

He bagged three tries in the club's 58-4 win.

Brisbane Broncos player Izaia Perese is seen during training in Brisbane, Monday, August 19, 2019. Photo: AAP /Dan Peled

It is a great feat considering it is the Anglican Church Grammar School graduate's first season playing rugby league.

Perese played for the Queensland Reds but lack of game time lead him to reassess his career.

"I always loved rugby league," he said.

"I wasn't being as involved as much (while playing for the Reds) and wasn't being the best player I knew I could be. So I made the move to league."

Perese said he was loving his time at the Dolphins and the chance to learn from "a lot of very good players" and an "experienced" coach as well.

Izaia Perese scored three tries for the Redcliffe Dolphins against the Capras at the weekend.

While his attack is on point Perese said he knows he needs to improve on his defence and ability to identify shapes and structures.

He said this was something he had been able to improve on while playing for the Dolphins.

The win put Dolphins into seventh spot on the Intrust Super Cup ladder, improving their chances of playing finals footy.

Perse said he was just taking it "one game at a time".

"That has been the best thing about the group that is playing now, everyone is just for the team, always focused on the next game, it is what is making us play good footy," he said.

Perese said he would not have any issues donning the Dolphins colours next season but hoped he learned enough to progress to the top stage.

"The goal at the end of the day is to be playing consistently in the NRL," he said.

"I hope to be a regular starter next year for the Broncos. I'd be more than happy to come back and play for the Dolphins but the goal is to be in the Broncos starting 17 each week."