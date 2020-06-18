Peregian producer to drop hot new dance track

Mark Maxwell is a Sunshine Coast based producer who is releasing his single 'Dance' with the label in a few weeks. He is signed with national label Sweat it Out.

Mark Maxwell is a Sunshine Coast based producer who is releasing his single 'Dance' with the label in a few weeks. He is signed with national label Sweat it Out.

A FORMER mechanical engineer turned electronic dance music producer is days away from releasing his latest single.

It's been six years since Mark Maxwell quit his engineering job to focus on fulfilling a near-lifelong dream.

Mr Maxwell said he stumbled upon the genre after refusing to listen to his parent's taste while road tripping across the state.

Armed with a cassette tape, then Sony Walkman, his earbuds grew up with the jamming sounds of the Chemical Brothers, Fatboy Slim, Groove Armada and a passion was born.

After making it into the Red Bull Music Academy, Mr Maxwell turned that passion into a full-time gig.

Sunshine Coast EDM producer Mark Maxwell will release a new single 'Dance' later this week.

Now signed with Aussie label Sweat It Out, the 34-year-old will release his newest track Dance on Friday.

"Sweat It Out are something I had known for years and years and always loved their music. It's very cool to be part of," Mr Maxwell said.

"It drops on Friday and it features a local dancer Lilly Taylor. I'm a terrible dancer, but she did a fantastic job to choreograph everything to the music."

Also in his locker are remixes for the likes of Colour Castle and the Potbelleez and single Underground that reached No. 6 in the Aria Club Charts.

Prior to the world going into lockdown, Mr Maxwell's goal was going global something he hopes to reignite once it's over.

"Absolutely I still do. I was in Amsterdam last year and had an eye on what was happening in the big scene over there," he said.

"I'd love to be apart of that and get among it. I'd love to go international.

"For now though, I just want to keep writing and continue to grow.

"It's also about continuing to build my profile and make interesting music but at the same time staying true to myself and push myself out of my comfort zones."

The Peregian resident likened the project of making a release to his past life but with much less stress.

"It's interesting looking back and there are similarities," he said.

"But with music, it can take a week or a month to finish a track, where as engineering you might not finish one for 18 months.

"I was lucky to do design work in engineering, so I could be creative but rushing down to a deadline while hydraulic oil is coming out of a pipe could be pretty stressful."