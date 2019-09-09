Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Kelly Norris and Demi Kelly keeping watch of their house near the David Low Way.
Kelly Norris and Demi Kelly keeping watch of their house near the David Low Way.
Breaking

Peregian fire: 'I just grabbed my son, passport and ran'

Felicity Ripper
by
9th Sep 2019 7:46 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A POLICEMAN'S voice blaring down Daniel Baum's street alerted him to the fact his property was in danger.

The Peregian Beach gathered his belongings and headed south towards Coolum, watching flames jump the David Low as he left.

"I just grabbed my passport and my son and I was out of there," Mr Baum said.

"I'm not too worried yet as long as the fire keeps moving north, if the wind changes I might start to worry."

 

 Police have declared an emergency situation at Peregian Springs and Peregian Beach in relation to a bushfire in the area.

At least 10 homes have been destroyed.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

More Stories

bushfire editors picks peregian springs
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    LOWMEAD FIRE: 'Follow your bushfire survival plan'

    LOWMEAD FIRE: 'Follow your bushfire survival plan'

    News QUEENSLAND Fire and Emergency Services (QFES) advises there is a bushfire in Lowmead and conditions are getting worse.

    Taking a pee in the CBD costs man a $133 fee

    premium_icon Taking a pee in the CBD costs man a $133 fee

    News THE 21-year-old was spotted by police relieving himself outside a Bourbong St cafe...

    Police look into dance floor assault

    premium_icon Police look into dance floor assault

    News POLICE are investigating after an 18-year-old woman was allegedly punched in the...

    OPINION: Government should agree to being drug-tested

    premium_icon OPINION: Government should agree to being drug-tested

    Opinion If funded by taxpayers, you should be tested, writes Jay Fielding